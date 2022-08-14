Independence Day 2022: Quotes, wishes and messages to send your near and dear ones on this day

The Nation celebrates Independence Day every 15th of August to commemorate the liberation of India and to honour the fighters who valiantly fought against the British Empire for freedom. On August 15, 1947, India got sovereignty from the confinement of the British colonial power. Turning back, our legendary freedom fighters have struggled hard and even sacrificed their lives in doing so therefore this day has a national holiday in our country and is celebrated with numerous activities like flag hoisting, speeches and humming patriotic songs.

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day this year with the same zeal and enthusiasm, the day is incomplete without sending a thoughtful message, wishes or quotes to add up to the merriment and to pay honour to the valour sacrifices made by the freedom fighters. Scroll down and have a look at a few patriotic messages which you can send to your near and dear ones to pay homage to the country:

Let’s not anything divide the idea of India. Here's wishing you a very happy Independence Day!

May the splendour of this day remain with us forever! Wishing you a very blissful Independence Day!

Freedom in mind, Faith in our heart, Memories in our souls! On this Independence Day, let’s salute the martyrs for the precious sacrifices they made for our freedom. Jai Hind!

"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatma Gandhi

“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas.” - Bhagat Singh

“If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” - Chandra Shekhar Azad

“A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.” - Sarojini Naidu

United we stand, divided we fall. On this Independence Day, let’s pin this reminder that we all are Indians first. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day to everyone! No caste or colour can divide us. We are the children of one mother.

On this day, let’s take an oath to protect the peace and unity of our nation. Happy Independence Day!

Also Read: Weekly Love Horoscope August 14-20, 2022: Here's the insight for Libra, Leo, and Taurus