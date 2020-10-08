Indian Air Force Day 2020: Here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of this day

On its 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, let’s have a look at the significance of this day and the history behind it to help know the armed forces better.

The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8th every year and this day is marked by much pride and enthusiasm shown to the air warriors, veterans and families of the Indian Air force. Air Force is one of the strongest armed forces of India and this day is to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force as they secure the skies.

Let’s get to know the history behind this day and the significance of the Indian Air Force.

History

Established on October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force had its first ac flight on April 1, 1933, at the time when Indian was ruled by the British and the aviation based armed force of Indian was called the Royal Indian Air Force. It was after Independence (in 1950) and with the government’s transition into becoming a Republic, the name got changed to Indian Air Force. Since then, the Indian Air Force has won many battles and now has around 1,500 aircraft and 1,70,000 personnel. The Indian Air Force also happens to be the fourth largest air force in the world after the United States, Russia and China. Recently, Indian Air Force welcomed 4 Rafale fighter planes to expand and improve the armed forces and air force. Now, that’s a moment of pride, isn’t it?

Significance

The Indian Air Force has played a significant role in major operations in the past like Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus, Operation Vijay and Operation Poomalai along with being a significant role and giving support to the armed forces in India. India Air Force serves as a support to all the armed forces of India, secures the skies and also conducts aerial warfare during armed conflicts. It has also played a significant role in one of the biggest battles with China and Pakistan.

Facts

1. President of India holds the Supreme Commander rank of the Indian Air Force.

2. Indian Air Force is the fourth largest in the world after the United States, Russia and China.

3. Subroto Mukerjee served as the first Indian CAS of the Indian Air Force.

Also Read: Indian Air Force Day 2020: THESE are the wishes, quotes and messages you can use to commemorate this day

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×