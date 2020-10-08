Indian Air Force Day 2020: THESE are the wishes, quotes and messages you can use to commemorate this day

As India celebrates its 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, here are some quotes that you can send as wishes to commemorate this day in your social group and amongst family members.

Celebrated on October 8th every year, Indian Air Force Day is marked by sheer enthusiasm and pride. This day is celebrated to honour the air warriors, veterans and families of the Indian Air Force and its contribution to secure the skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

Also known as Bhartiya Vayu Sena, it started in 1932 and since then, it has been a day of victory, pride and honour towards the Indian Air Force. So, to mark this day and make it special, here some quotes and messages that you can use to send out wishes and raise awareness about this day.

Quotes

1. No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions - Subhas Chandra Bose

2. Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure - Capt. Vikram Batra, PVC

3. Those of us who have never been in the military don’t understand what it is like to serve in the military - Gina Barreca

4. Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious to even fail - Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey

Messages

1. India is a golden bird and play is its new wing because of our great services of Indian forces. Happy Air Force Day!

2. We live in a free country because of our real heroes. Happy Air Force Day!

3. Enjoy this freedom but never forget the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

4. Who kept the faith and fought the fight, the glory theirs, the duty ours. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

