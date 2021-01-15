Indian Army Day 2021: Significance and history of THIS day and how it is celebrated

Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to salute the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country. So, here is the significance and history of this day and how it is celebrated all over the nation.

Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa's taking over the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher. He was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India till January 15, 1949. This day is celebrated with parades and other military shows in New Delhi and all headquarters of the Indian Army. On January 15, 2021, India celebrates its 73rd Indian Army Day in New Delhi. So, here’s the significance and history of this day.

Indian Army Day: Significance and history:

History of Indian Army Day

On this day, India got its first Commander-in-Chief KM Cariappa in 1949. He was the first appointed Indian Commander-in-Chief who took over the position from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in India. Cariappa led the Indian forces to the Western Front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1947.

Significance of Indian Army Day

Indian Army Day is celebrated to recognise and salute the valiant soldiers who sacrifice their lives for our country and to protect the citizens.

Indian Army Day 2021

This year, a marathon “Vijay Run” will be organised to commemorate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations to recognise India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 war.

The observation of Indian Army Day helps us to commemorate, recognise and salute the brave hearts. This day is also important to salute those who are constantly protecting all the Indian borders.

