Indian Army Day 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Quotes to salute our brave heroes

Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate, recognise and salute the brave soldiers who sacrifice their lives to protect the nation. On this day, India got its first appointed Indian Commander-in-Chief KM Cariappa. This is an important day for every Indian to remember the victory of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. So, here are some quotes, messages and greetings to send on this day.

Indian Army Day: Greetings and messages to send:

1. I am proud to be an Indian and I salute our brave soldiers on this Indian Army Day.

2. Take pride in being an Indian and let’s celebrate the Indian Army Day with joy and happiness. Happy Indian Army Day.

3. Indian Army Day always reminds us of our valiant soldiers who fought for our country sacrificing their lives. Happy Indian Army Day 2021!

4. Let’s celebrate the day by saluting the brave hearts who fought tirelessly to save our nation and protect us. Happy Indian Army Day!

5. It is the love for the nation and its people that make the Indian Army a strong and inspiring force. Happy Indian Army Day!

6. On this day, let's salute our brave heroes who brought us the freedom and the brave hearts who are protecting it. Happy Indian Army Day!

7. Indian Army Day always reminds us of the heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

Indian Army Day 2021 Quotes

1. "I won't die in an accident or die of any disease I will go down in Glory" - Major Sudhir Walia.

2. "Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail" - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey.

3. "Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure" - Captain Vikram Batra.

4. "If death strikes, before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill death" - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey.

5. "There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued" - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Also Read: Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Whatsapp Status to share with your friends and family

