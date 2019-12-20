Indian College Girls ranks as most searched for term in India on PornHub in 2019; Japanese TOPS worldwide

This year's PornHub in review revealed more than just statistics and the number of viewers from every country. Check out the most searched for male Pornstars and terms in India this year.

It is that time of the year when not just music sites and search engines but the world's most popular porn site is also hell-bent on showing off their year in review. PornHub has revealed its review of the year and this time around, it is more than just numbers, statistics and which country ranks the highest on the search engine.

While the most-searched-for terms were Amateur, Alien and POV, it was revealed that viewers also stayed loyal to their preferences and had their own favourite porn stars and also had a preference for the kind of porn they viewed. In India, 'Indian College Girls' videos were the most searched for while Indians stuck to their favourite porn stars - Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa and Dani Daniels who were on top of the charts.

This year also revealed that Indians wanted less of mature 'desi bhabhi videos', 'Bhojpuri videos', 'Telugu blue film' and 'Gujarati sex' and were most interested in 'Japanese' porn videos that topped the list!

This could also be due to the big traffic increase from Japan in 2019.

Johnny Sins

While in porn, females are most sought-after; it was revealed that people had their most-preferred male porn stars as well. They were:

- Jordi El Nino Polla

- Alex Adams

- Owen Gray

- Johnny Sins

- James Deen

It was also revealed by the popular site that Alex Adams himself had more than 400 videos on PornHub with over 2.1 billion views, while Johnny Sins' has more than 1.1 billion views to his name.

When it came to celebrity searches, popular YouTuber Belle Delphine topped the list.

