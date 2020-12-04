Indian Navy Day 2020: Here’s the theme and significance of this day to commemorate the soldiers of Navy

Indian Navy Day is observed on December 4 to celebrate the victory over Pakistan in the India-Pakistan War of 1971 and commemorate the brave soldiers of Indian Navy. So, here’s the theme and significance of this day.

Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 to commemorate the attack on the Karachi Harbour by Indian Navy ships during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. This day is also important to honour the brave soldiers of the Indian Navy who are tirelessly serving the nation.

Several events take place on this day like open sea swimming competition, ships are open for visitors, etc. So, here are the theme and significance of this day.

Indian Navy Day 2020: Theme and significance of this day to commemorate the Indian Navy soldiers.

Indian Navy Day theme

Indian Navy Day 2020 theme is “Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive”. Indian Navy is the 7th strongest naval force in the world which had 150 submarines and ships and 300 aircraft till June 2019.

Importance of Indian Navy Day

This year, India is celebrating 50th anniversary of the victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War. So, this day is highly important to celebrate the victory, to remember the martyrs of the war and the brave soldiers of the Indian Army.

History of Indian Navy Day

After the attack on Indian airbases from Pakistan on December 3, 1971, three missile boats were successfully carried out to attack Karachi Harbour by Indian Navy and the boats were Nirghat, Veer and Nipat.

Various events are organised to celebrate the day, but this year, there have been a lot of restrictions due to COVID 19. But 360-degree virtual reality tour of INS Vikramaditya is available via smartphones and other devices.

