Indigenous Indian market wants an Indian centric brand with modern sensibilities: Entrepreneur Nitin Jain

Indian traditional arts and crafts have discovered themselves with a new mould to get established in the market. So, Nitin Jain, co-founder of Indigifts explains how the indigenous Indian market has presented traditions with modern sensibilities.

The pride that native Indian encapsulates is well known across the world as indigenous Indian goods have found a market for themselves not only across the world but has also redefined its existing market in the country. The market’s traditional knowledge of products has expanded itself now to replicate it on various product ranges which are used on a daily basis. Nitin Jain, Co-founder of Indigifts, shares his views on how the Indian market is redefining its products in a new mould with both modern and traditional touch.

Traditional arts and crafts in a new mould

The traditional arts and crafts have found a new patron in the millennials who are drawn to reviving them and are using it in newer ways creating a value-added market for them not only in India but also across the world. It is a known fact that Indian customers are drawn to everything that is indigenous and is deep-seated into our cultural heritage and is a clear reflection of it. The millennials use products that are modern utilitarian and have become an indispensable part of their lifestyle. Indigenous art and craft have seamlessly moulded themselves into the structure and proved their utilitarian angle by replicating themselves into the product range.

Curating gifts with Indianness

The indigenous market still roots for an Indian-centric brand which is Indian in spirit and brings out the cultural aesthetics, something that has really attracted the millennials and brought in a strong market for it owing to its growing demand. Each detailing from personalising to packaging and reviving crafts and art on utilitarian products has brought substantial growth for this market. The Indianness is reflected in the curation of products and the kinds of designs, patterns and themes that make it distinct from others and give it its true character.

This kind of market for indigenous Indian products is here to stay and grow as it has been able to mould itself well with regards to its competition.

