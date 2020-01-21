Instagram is about to remove its IGTV service; Find out WHY

Instagram is going to remove its IGTV service soon. Find out why.

Facebook-owned Instagram is soon to remove the IGTV shortcut button from the top right corner of its home screen. The IGTV feature of Instagram, launched in June 2018, is the long-term video service, which was aimed to compete YouTube. But now, the app is decided to remove the button after seeing very fewer tappings on it by its users. They said, "most people are finding IGTV content through previews in feed, the IGTV channel in explore, creators’ profiles and the standalone app. Very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app."



The shortcut button of the service is found on the top-right corner of the app’s home screen, which is next to the direct message icon. But after the removal of the icon, the Insta users have to work a bit more to find the IGTV content. Standalone IGTV app would be there to download but that's not so very good idea for its billion-plus users as it consumes more data. In comparison, millions have found it easier to download Instagram's rival video app Tik Tok. So, now Instagram is de-prioritising the IGTV as a standalone service. But users can now post IGTV videos using the same video-upload interface as they use for their main feed.



Instagram has been through a lot of struggle to attract its users towards IGTV since its launch. But the service hasn't been that much effective to offer the same revenue-share from ads like YouTube. And creators have also said that brands haven’t offered the same sponsored content opportunities for IGTV content as they do that for their main Instagram posts.

Read More