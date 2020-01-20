Instagram Tips: HERE's how you can take the best pictures for your IG feed

Everything we eat, every place we visit, we click pictures and put it on social media. If you are someone, who wants to improve their Insta feed in 2020, then here are some tips that'll help you with it.

Today everything is about social media. Right from taking pictures to posting the right pictures, we all take an extra effort to maintain the aesthetic feed of our Instagram account. Be it using the right editing apps or boomeranging some delicious food items, we all do something or the other for the gram. We want to capture so many moments be it during vacations, clicking sumptuous meals or all the fun at a girls night out!

However, sometimes we don't end up getting the desired images, and that's not because of our phone camera is bad, it's maybe because we don't know the right angle or the right editing tips. If you are someone who wants to have a kickass feed in 2020, then here are some tips that will help you achieve that dream.

Always opt for natural light:

When it comes to pictures, lighting plays an essential role. It can make or break the picture. Yes, there are equipment and apps that can make the picture look good, but nothing beats what natural light can do. The brightness that natural light adds to your photos, no artificial light can mimic that. So, try to take the pictures in the day and let natural light be your best filter.

Apply the rule of thirds:

This is the golden rule of photography. And if you don't know much about it, then here's what you need to do - start with using the grid feature on your phone that will help align your photo. It divides the image evenly into thirds, both horizontally and vertically. Then make it a point to place the subject along one of the lines.

Use your body as a tripod:

Having a steady hand while taking a picture can be helpful at times. A steady hand gives you crisp photos without any sort of motion blur. The best way to do this is to lean on something and take some kind of support to keep you and your camera steady.

Find the right angle:

Do you remember how Karan Johar keeps on saying that the pictures from his left profile come the best? Well, that's because everyone has an angle and before clicking the photos, make sure to click the subject from different angles. If you don't think your pictures are coming nice from one angle, then giving it a shot from other angles gives you better results and a more aesthetically pleasing picture.

Use some editing apps:

Post-production is as important as taking the photos. The finishing touches to your IG images make all the difference. You should download editing apps like Snapseed, VSCO and Lightroom among others and get familiarised with them. But make sure to watch some videos on photo editing, so that you don't end up over editing your pictures.

