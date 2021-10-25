International Artists’ Day 2021: Check out the history, significance and quotes

International Artists’ Day is celebrated on October 25 every year. This is a day that celebrates the beauty of art and the way it captures human expression. Art is indeed a very valuable skill as it records history and culture and also provides an escape. There are different kinds of art, be it painting, photography, sculpture, architecture, etc.

This is the day that is indeed a very important day for artists and is solely and wholly dedicated to them. Read on to know the history and significance of this day and some quotes to celebrate this day.

History

This day was founded by Canadian artist Chris MacClure in 2014. This day was specially dedicated to artists to give them a day to celebrate and revel in the sheer beauty of their creations and work. This is also a day that marks the birthday of one of the most popular and celebrated artists, Pablo Picasso.

Significance

International Artists’ Day holds great significance as art is something that is often overlooked in spite of the power that it holds. This day is celebrated to recognise all artists and to encourage their creativity. It also inspires people to uplift art as well as artists.

Quotes

“The occasion of International Artist Day reminds all of us that the world is so incomplete and colourless without artists like you.”

“Don’t let this art you have been blessed with fade ever because that is what makes you really special.”

“Not everyone is known by the work they do and you are truly lucky to be known by your art.”

“Be the artist who is always free to express himself with his art and not an artist who creates what others decide.”

“The occasion of International Artist Day reminds us all that being an artist is not easy. We are really proud of you. Wishing you lots of look with your work.”

“An artist is a perfection, a person who can see beyond the regular eyes. Congratulations on being one such person. Happy International Artist Day.”

