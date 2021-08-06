International Beer Day 2021: Send these funny and witty wishes, quotes and messages to your loved ones

International Beer Day is celebrated on the first Friday of August every year. This year, it falls on 6 August. This day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and huge fervour by beer enthusiasts all over the world. This day was first celebrated in 2007 by Jesse Avshalomovn.

Initially, the day was celebrated on 5 August, but it was moved to the first Friday of the August month from the year 2012. Celebrate this day by sending these quirky and funny messages, quotes and wishes to your near and dear ones.

I would prefer having a beer and having a beer belly than not having a beer and having no beer belly…. Wishing you a very Happy International Beer Day.

The mantra for a happy and content life lies in the mug of a beer and to find that keep drinking beer…. Warm wishes on International Beer Day.

“Beer’s intellectual. What a shame so many idiots drink it.”– Ray Bradbury

“I have respect for beer.” – Russell Crowe

“Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder.”– Kinky Friedman

“I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts, and beer.” – Abraham Lincoln

I may not be there when you are sad or happy but I promise to be there always when there is beer…. Have a Happy International Beer Day.

Beer is one of those things which you always enjoy. This international beer day, I hope you get to try different kinds of beers from around the world

I wish I was a brewer. I would have enjoyed my life to the fullest with all that beer around me

Without a beer, life seems to be boring! Wishing all a glassful of beer day.

“He was a wise man who invented beer.” - Plato

“This is grain, which any fool can eat, but for which the Lord has intended a more divine form of consumption. Let us give praise to our maker and glory to His bounty by learning about beer.” - Friar Tuck, Robin Hood

The doctor suggested that I do yoga. So I have beer daily until a good yoga posture is attained!

You cannot find happiness at the bottom of the glass of beer because the beer is going to be emptied!

“You can't be a real country unless you have a beer and an airline - it helps if you have some kind of football team, or some nuclear weapons, but in the very least you need a beer.” - Frank Zappa

Also Read: Pandemic Positivity: 3 Funny Bollywood scenes to watch that will surely tickle your funny bone