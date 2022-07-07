International Chocolate Day 2022: Discover which chocolate sync with 12 zodiac personalities from Aries to Leo

World Chocolate Day aka International Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7 every year. Chocolates or cacao have been part of human civilizations for a long and over a period it has shown evolution in its journey. Chocolate isn't just a tasty dessert, it's also a sweet combination of memories, love, and happiness. It tops the most wanted list of confections and makes for the best-suited gift for absolutely anyone. Chocolates not only fulfil the desire for taste rather it also offers numerous health benefits when taken in limited quantity.

With so many varieties of chocolates to explore, one may get confused as to which one to munch on. Every individual has a unique set of personality traits and distinct choices. All hail to Zero Numerology & Astrology, now you can find the perfect chocolate recipe based on your birth date, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist.

Let's take a sneak peek at each zodiac to figure out the kind of chocolate that can satisfy their sweet tooth like no other.

Aries: Hot Chocolate

Undoubtedly, the hot-headed ram and the first sign of the zodiac is the life of every party. With their mind running at the speed of light and their capacity to entertain, educate, or oftentimes quarrel with the crowd, it's common for them to get tired.

What's better than a cup of hot chocolate to relieve their senses? Drop this idea if you don't want to be their favourite.

Taurus: Nutty Chocolates

Being the lover of finer things in life, the choices of Taurus must be more exquisite than others. To truly charm them, hunt for chocolates lying on the expensive side. Dark chocolates with supreme quality nuts will be an ideal option for the highly intelligent earth signs. They may also prefer flavoured chocolates and milk chocolate.

Gemini: Chocolate Bars

It's a piece of cake for the social butterflies of the zodiac to make friends with absolute strangers. Making conversations with people from different walks of life is one of their favourite pastimes. Ideas or chocolates… this air sign adores sharing. A chocolate bar with shareable pieces complements their personality.

Cancer: Chocolate Mashed Potatoes Truffle

Like crabs, Cancerians are stubborn beings for whom coming out of their comfort zone is a huge deal. They find solace in close friends, romantic partners, and family. One simply cannot question the loyalty of the star sign. It's hard to explain the contentment a Cancerian feels when they receive the same love they unconditionally keep giving others. A wholesome treat of handmade chocolate mashed potatoes truffle will surely make their day.

Leo: Dark Chocolate

Ruled by the sun, people born under this star sign consider themselves no less than the center of the universe. For them, the world is the stage and it's requisite that the spotlight falls on them. Given their dynamic and confident personality, there is always a sense of royalty surrounding Leo. Represented by the lion, this star sign appreciates good taste and grandeur. There's nothing better than dark chocolate to beat their grand expectations.

Virgo: Raspberry Flavored Chocolates

Virgos are remembered for their high standards. They possess exceptionally refined taste in aesthetics, fashion, and food. The star sign can be seen striving to be their best in almost every area of their life, yet they come off as effortless. Raspberry-flavoured chocolate looks pleasing and tastes heavenly. The pure taste of raspberry is the precise choice for this zodiac sign.

Libra: Chocolate Bark

Positioned in the middle of the zodiac, the efforts of a Libra are always inclined towards conserving equilibrium. This makes them the age-old diplomat who tends to avoid conflicts in social interactions. Chocolate bark is best recommended for this air sign who survives on organizing balance.

Scorpio: Coffee Chocolate

When a Scorpion sets their mind on a goal, there's nothing that can hold them back. Their unmatched focus and determination govern their creative energy to reach tremendous victory. The mysterious zodiac lives to challenge their own selves. What's better than coffee and chocolate to help them in their journey? A mocha or coffee chocolate adds fuel to their ambition.

Sagittarius: Chocolate Cobbler

Are you yearning for a session of a great conversation? Then sit with a Sagittarian. Indeed, they are the best storytellers and listeners of the zodiac. On the contrary, they tend to get bored quite easily. To keep the conversation going, treat the intellectual with a chocolate cobbler.

Capricorn: Swiss Chocolates

Capricorns dislike playing small. This trait is apparent in their taste in chocolates too. They aren't impressed with cheap candies or vague brands. Instead, a Capricorn looks for rich and assorted chocolates. The aroma of Swiss chocolates delights them.

Aquarius: Milk Chocolate Bars

Aquarians are innovators. Mostly, they are found living in their heads and dancing to their own beats. Their brilliant minds are a powerhouse of solutions. Don't get surprised if you see them rocking a weird but cool t-shirt. Considering their pure intentions and honesty, milk chocolate bars can bring a big grin to their face.

Pisces: Chocolate Overload

You can share your deepest sorrows with Pisces and they will listen to all of it without batting an eye. However, they will find a quiet place later to bawl their eyes out. Blessed with empathy and colourful imagination, the water sign deserves to be treated with creamy chocolate overload and extra creamy chocolate cakes for their emotional devotion.

