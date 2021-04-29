International Dance Day 2021: 4 Reasons why dance is the best form of therapy

This International Dance Day, check out 4 reasons why dance is therapeutic and how it helps in boosting your mood and uplifting your spirits!

Dance is the best form of therapy. It is a great and fun way to stay fit and active. When you dance, the world becomes a better, happier place! Dance is undoubtedly a great form of physical exercise as it improves flexibility, coordination and endurance. Apart from this, dance is also a great mental health booster.

Dance improves your overall mood, reduces stress and makes you feel peppy and happy. It brings joy and increases the endorphins in the brain. So this International Dance Day, have a look at 4 reasons why dance is the best form of therapy and why you should dance more often!

It uplifts your mood

When you hear your favourite song, you instantly feel happy and pepped up. When you dance, your whole body moves to the beats and you can express yourself and freely move your body. It enables you to be your best version and makes you feel perked up and joyful.

Improves cognitive performance

Since dance involves the memorisation of steps, being in rhythm, giving expressions and sticking to the beats, it helps in improving your memory and your cognitive performance. It improves your balance and your ability to think.

Makes you feel confident

Dance involves letting go of fears, insecurities and inhibitions. It requires you to be bold, expressive and out there. Dance is a great way to boost your self-esteem and to feel more confident. It allows you to shed your doubts and dance like no one is watching!

Stress reliever

Dance increases the endorphins in your brain. It releases stress and makes you feel energetic and enthusiastic. Dance helps you express yourself and works wonders in improving your mental state. It boosts your mood and is emotionally therapeutic. Dance helps you in letting loose.

Also Read: International Dance Day 2021: Quotes and messages to ignite the spirit of dance in your loved ones

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×