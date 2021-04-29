International Dance Day 2021: 5 Renowned Indian Classical Dancers and their contributions to THIS art form

International Dance Day is celebrated on April 19 globally. This day is the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, creator of modern Ballet. So, let’s remember the renowned Indian Classical Dancers on this day and their contributions to give this art form global fame.

International Dance Day is celebrated globally every year on April 29 to honour this art form and the people associated with it. This day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute which is the main partner of UNESCO for performing arts. 29th April is the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. When it comes to celebrating International Dance Day, then remembering renowned classical dancers of India and their contributions is always the best way. So, here are some of the popular classical dancers of India who took the responsibility to glorify the culture of India.

Rukmini Devi Arundale, Bharatnatyam

Rukmini Devi was a theosophist, dancer, and choreographer of Bharatnatyam. She changed the face of this dance form and revived it in a new form currently. But not only Bharatnatyam, but she took many initiatives to revive the traditional Indian arts and crafts as well. She was awarded Padma Bhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship.

Pandit Birju Maharaj, Kathak

Brijmohan Mishra, popularly known as Pandit Birju Maharaj is one of the most prominent figures of Indian Classical Dance. He was born on 4th February 1938 in the family of Kathak dancers. Birju Maharaj took the fame of Kathak to the global stage. He was a dance teacher at Bharatiya Kala Kendra and Kathak Kendra. After retirement, he started his own school of Kathak named Kalashram. He choreographed two popular songs in Bollywood- Kahe Chhed Mohe’ from Devdas and ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’ from Bajirao Mastani. He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1986.

Kelucharan Mohapatra, Odissi

Kelucharan Mohapatra is a renowned Indian Classical Dancer who revived the dance form Odissi and made it popular during the 20th century. Apart from Odissi, he was also an expert in playing percussion instruments. He was awarded Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vubhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship.

Guru Vempati Chinna Satyam- Kuchipudi

‘Kuchipudi’ dance form found its global recognition by Guru Vempati who was born on 15th October 1929 in Kuchipudi, Andhra Pradesh. He brought Kuchipuri closer to the standards of Natya Shastra. Earlier, Kuchipudi was known as a rustic folk form of dance, which later was considered as an Indian Classical Dance form by Guru Vempati only. Later he started his own Kuchipudi Dance Academy which has presented several performances all around the world. In 1988, he received the Padma Bhushan award.

Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma, Mohiniyattam

Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma was the creator of the formal structure and ornamentation of the Mohiniyattam dance form. She also wrote two books on the history and dance structure of this form. She was awarded Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy, Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi awards, and Kalidasa Samman.

