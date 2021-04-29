International Dance Day 2021: 5 Ways dance can boost physical and mental health

Influencer, actor, dancer, Ritwika Gupta, sheds light on the importance of dance and how it affects our mental and physical health. Find out more.

Celebrated on April 29 every year, International Dance Day is observed to encourage and influence people across the globe to participate in educating the various dance forms and their importance it plays into our lives.

Dance plays a vital role in keeping us fit, healthy and active. This day is celebrated with several dance events being held across the world. It was first created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute ITI, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. This day recognises the importance of dance and tries to integrate it into our daily lives.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year people will observe virtual celebrations of the dance day. Here are a few benefits and importance of dance on our health and wellbeing as shared by influencer dancer, Ritwika Gupta.

1. Helps keep fit

Dancing can be a great way to stay fit. It helps you stay in shape and tone your body. It is a great way to improve your muscular strength, endurance and bone mass. It boosts stamina and increases flexibility. Above all, dancing really helps to burn off unwanted calories. A 30 minute dance workout is said to burn between 200 and 300 calories at least.

2. To combat stress

Personally, for me, dancing boosts my mood. Whenever I dance, I feel my spirits lifted. It’s liberating. For most people, dancing is a good way to de-stress. It is a fun activity which eases anxiety and helps to fight symptoms of depression. Moving your body to the sound of music can do miracles, it allows you to escape and let loose. Whenever I begin a dance class, I always tell my students or peers to let go of fears and insecurities. Dancing helps you to trust yourself.

3. Sense of balance and stability

Dance incorporates movements on all planes of motion and from all directions. You move in ways which are lateral and rotational and this helps to condition all muscles. This not only increases flexibility but also improves balance. Dancing requires you to learn a sense of rhythm and understand beats. This is also crucial in maintaining balance. At times, you will dance to a lot of fast movement while maintaining a good posture. So, dancing will help you stabilize and gain better control of your body.

4. Boosts memory

Dancing is not just about moving and shaking a leg but it is also an excellent form of mental exercise. Dancing challenges your brain to plan, organize, remember steps and overall improve memory and cognitive skills. It teaches you to focus on both the constant changing of movement and recalling moves and patterns.

5. Glowing skin

A 45 minute dance workout helps to improve blood circulation and skin cell detoxification. You will notice your skin glowing with lesser pimples and firmer texture. Collagen production also improves with dancing. It may also help in regulating hormones in the body. Overall, dancing will also benefit your skin and make it healthier.

