International Dance Day 2021: Quotes and messages to ignite the spirit of dance in your loved ones

Celebrate this International Dance Day by sharing these inspiring quotes and messages with your friends and family to invoke the spirit of dance in them and to appreciate the beauty of this art form.

April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day. It is a day to celebrate the spirit of dance and to appreciate this wonderful art form. International Dance Day was founded by the Dance Committee of ITI, a partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. This day marks the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), the creator of modern ballet.

International Dance Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the benefits of dance. This International Dance Day share these inspiring quotes and messages with your near and dear ones to get them grooving!

“We dance for laughter, we dance for tears, we dance for madness, we dance for fears, we dance for hopes, we dance for screams, we are the dancers, we create the dreams” -Albert Einstein

“Dance is an art that imprints on the soul. It is with you every moment, it expresses itself in everything you do” -Shirley MacLaine

“Dancing is poetry with arms and legs” -Charles Baudelaire

“Dancing is the loftiest, the most moving, the most beautiful of the arts, because it is no mere translation or abstraction from life; it is life itself” -Havelock Ellis

“Great dancers are not great because of their technique, they are great because of their passion” -Martha Graham

“I see dance being used as communication between body and soul, to express what is too deep to find for words” -Ruth St Denis

“Dancing can reveal all the mystery that music conceals” -Charles Baudelaire

“When a body moves, it’s the most revealing thing. Dance for me a minute, and I’ll tell you who you are" -Mikhail Baryshnikov

“Sing like there's nobody listening, And live like it's heaven on earth” -William Watson Purkey

“Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order” -Samuel Beckett

“Dance is just like film in that it allows for thoughts in movement" –Twyla Tharp

"Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free" -Rumi

"When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you" -Paulo Coelho

“Consciousness expresses itself through creation. This world we live in is the dance of the creator. Dancers come and go in the twinkling of an eye but the dance lives on. On many occasions when I am dancing, I have felt touched by something sacred. In those moments, I felt my spirit soar and become one with everything that exists" –Michael Jackson

“You live as long as you dance” -Rudolf Nureyev

“The dance is a poem of which each movement is a word” -Mata Hari

"Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance" -Martha Graham

“Dance for yourself. If someone understands, good. If not, no matter” -Louis Horst

“Any kind of dancing is better than no dancing at all" -Lynda Barr

"Life is short and there will always be dirty dishes, so let's dance" -James Howe

