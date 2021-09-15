International Day of Democracy 2021: Theme, history and significance

International Day of Democracy is observed on September 15, each year. It is also known as World Democracy Day. This day is celebrated to draw attention to the importance of the participation of all citizens for a smoothly functioning democracy and to review the state of democracy across the globe. This day was established in the year 2007.

It came into being through a resolution passed by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Read on to know the history and significance of this day and the theme for this year.

History

This day came into existence because of the Universal Declaration on Democracy, which was adopted on September 15, 1997, by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). It was on November 8, 2007, that the UNGA established the International Day of Democracy by passing a resolution titled “Support by United Nations system of efforts of governments to promote and consolidate new or restored democracies.” It was the IPU that decided September 15 to be celebrated as International Day of Democracy every year.

Theme

The theme for International Day of Democracy 2021 is “Strengthening democratic resilience in the face of future crises”. According to the UN website, this theme focuses on “the need to continue to uphold the rule of law, protect and respect international standards and basic principles of legality, and the right to access justice, remedies and due process”, even in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Significance

This day holds great significance. It highlights the importance of a healthy democracy and its role in enabling the citizens to voice their opinions. It also plays a very important role in making people aware of their human rights and ensuring peace and justice.

Also Read: Hindi Day 2021: 4 Interesting facts about this language