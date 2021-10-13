International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2021: Know the history, theme and significance

Check out the history and significance of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction and the theme for this year.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed on October 13, each year. This day is celebrated to promote and raise awareness about the ways to reduce the risk of disasters and prevent them from happening. It draws attention to the fact that there are many people and communities all over the world who are trying their best to reduce their exposure to the disasters.

On this day, have a look at the history and significance of observing International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction and the theme for this year.

History

This day was first started in 1989 when the United Nations General assembly decided to create a day to promote the global culture of disaster reduction and risk awareness.

Significance

Disasters can cause severe loss of life and damage of property along with social and economic upheaval. Disasters not only displace people but also have a negative effect on their livelihood and habitat. Thus, it is increasingly important to make people aware of various ways to reduce disaster and its risks.

Theme

The theme for International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction this year is “International cooperation for developing countries to reduce their disaster risk and disaster losses.”

According to the United Nations (UN) website, this theme focuses on "International cooperation for developing countries through Official Development Aid (ODA) and capacity building is essential to boost disaster resilience in the face of extreme weather events and other natural and man-made hazards.”

