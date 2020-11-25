International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women: 5 easy self defence techniques

With the growing violence against women, use these 5 basic self-defence techniques to protect yourself and escape a scary situation

It is a sad truth that the world isn’t safe for women. There are constant cases of rape, kidnapping and what not. We live in a world where women are always on high alert whenever they step out of their homes. In such times, it becomes essential for women to know some basic self-defence techniques to protect themselves.

While there are classes to learn self-defence and to get trained to handle such a situation, there are some techniques that anybody can do to protect themselves in time of crisis. Here are 5 self-defence techniques that are easy to do and that everybody should know.

Hand Strike

Keep your hand straight and your fingers joined with your thumb tucked in and slightly bent to protrude out the knuckle. Strike your hand at the side of the neck of the person to make them lose their senses for some time and for you to escape the situation.

Escape the Hair grab

To release your hair from the person’s hand, use a hammer fist to hit them at the forearm and try to hit the bone to make the arm numb.

Use your elbow

Using the elbow is the easiest way to hit someone and buy time. If someone is in close proximity to you, use your elbow to hit their neck or their ribs to hit them hard and escape.

Ear Slap

This has to be done suddenly, not giving the person enough time to react. Cup your palms and slap their ears to disorient them and to give yourself time.

Straight Punch

Push your fist and your hip together at the same time and hit the person in the vulnerable areas with your index and middle finger knuckles as hard as you can.

