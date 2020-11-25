  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women: Significance and theme of THIS day

International Day for the elimination of violence against women is observed on 25th November and this day has been designated by the UN. So, here is the theme and significance of the day.
10340 reads Mumbai
Initiatives for Domestic ViolenceInternational Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women: Significance and theme of THIS day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

International Day for the elimination of violence against women is observed on November 25. This day raises awareness against rape, domestic violence and other forms of violence against women. It is an important day to help people especially women to raise their voice and stand up against the crime.

During the pandemic, the rate of domestic violence against women has drastically increased. So, people should take initiatives to support women who are getting targeted for the crime. Here is everything you need to know about this day including its significance and theme of 2020.

Theme and significance of International day for the elimination of violence against women:

Theme

The theme of International Day for the elimination of violence against women 2020 is “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”. On this day, a campaign of “16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence” starts and it ends on December 10. This day has been designated by the UN and the women of this organisation work hard to connect with violence survivors, activists and other experienced people to raise fund, reach out to other people and take initiatives to stop the violence.

Significance of this day

This day does not only increase awareness amongst us against violence but it also helps us to take initiatives to stop the violence. It also helps to take initiatives for other forms of crime like:

Intimate partner violence, sexual violence and harassment, human trafficking, child marriage, female genital mutilation, etc.

So, here are certain ways to reach out to the violence survivors and help them:

1. Listen to them carefully and support them always.

2. Teach your next generation of kids about violence especially boys to let them know that it’s a crime.

3. Seek help for them. There are many organisations, NGOs or counselling centres that you can contact for help.

4. Encourage the survivors also to reach out for help when they are getting attacked.

5. Understand the signs of violence.

6. Always keep in touch with the survivors and talk to them.

Also Read: Thanksgiving 2020: Here are special messages to send your loved ones & let them know how much they mean to you

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :un.org, unwomen, wikipedia, ndtv, getty images

You may like these
Here’s how domestic violence and abuse can impact on children’s mental health explains counsellor Arouba Kabir
Coronavirus Lockdown increases the risks of domestic violence among women and children; Here's Why
Follow these 5 tips to make your home kid friendly
Thanksgiving 2020: Here are special messages to send your loved ones & let them know how much they mean to you
THESE are the 5 natural ways for an expecting mother to induce labour
THESE are the top 5 zodiac signs who speak fluent sarcasm and have mastered the art
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement