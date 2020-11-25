International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women: Significance and theme of THIS day

International Day for the elimination of violence against women is observed on 25th November and this day has been designated by the UN. So, here is the theme and significance of the day.

International Day for the elimination of violence against women is observed on November 25. This day raises awareness against rape, domestic violence and other forms of violence against women. It is an important day to help people especially women to raise their voice and stand up against the crime.

During the pandemic, the rate of domestic violence against women has drastically increased. So, people should take initiatives to support women who are getting targeted for the crime. Here is everything you need to know about this day including its significance and theme of 2020.

Theme and significance of International day for the elimination of violence against women:

Theme

The theme of International Day for the elimination of violence against women 2020 is “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”. On this day, a campaign of “16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence” starts and it ends on December 10. This day has been designated by the UN and the women of this organisation work hard to connect with violence survivors, activists and other experienced people to raise fund, reach out to other people and take initiatives to stop the violence.

Significance of this day

This day does not only increase awareness amongst us against violence but it also helps us to take initiatives to stop the violence. It also helps to take initiatives for other forms of crime like:

Intimate partner violence, sexual violence and harassment, human trafficking, child marriage, female genital mutilation, etc.

So, here are certain ways to reach out to the violence survivors and help them:

1. Listen to them carefully and support them always.

2. Teach your next generation of kids about violence especially boys to let them know that it’s a crime.

3. Seek help for them. There are many organisations, NGOs or counselling centres that you can contact for help.

4. Encourage the survivors also to reach out for help when they are getting attacked.

5. Understand the signs of violence.

6. Always keep in touch with the survivors and talk to them.

Also Read: Thanksgiving 2020: Here are special messages to send your loved ones & let them know how much they mean to you

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×