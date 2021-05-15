International Day of Families 2021: Loving & thoughtful quotes, messages, wishes to share with your loved ones

Share these loving quotes, messages, wishes and greetings with your near and dear ones this International Day of Families, to send them the gift of love and to warm their heart.

Every year, May 15 is celebrated as International Day of Families. This day is observed to promote the importance of a family and raise awareness about the issues related to families. It was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 so as to dedicate the whole day to families and appreciate their importance.

The theme for this year is ‘Families and New Technologies’. Celebrate this day by sending these thoughtful and warm messages, wishes, quotes and greetings to your loved ones to let them know how much they mean to you.

To my dearest family which makes this life so special and beautiful for me, I wish a very Happy International Day of Families.”

“There is no such thing as a perfect family. Everyone has problems, and misunderstanding is a very common thing. But you will always have each other, so always try to be nice and kind to your family members.”

Another year will be over, another year will come. I hope and pray that the lights of Family Day illuminate the new chapter of your life. Happy Family Day to you!

The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family.

Everyone needs a house to live in but is a supportive family that makes a home.

In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony.

Family is the support, you will never have to pay for it. Come rain or shine, your family will always be there to cheer you up and encourage you.

“Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family”– Anthony Brandt

“The family is the first essential cell of human society” – Pope John XXIII

“Family and friendships are two of the greatest facilitators of happiness” – John C. Maxwell

“Family is not an important thing. It’s everything” – Michael J. Fox

You leave home to seek your fortune and when you get it, you go home and share it with your family.

Family is like branches on a tree. We all grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one.

A Happy Family is the pillar of a happy society. Let all the families come together and spread love and brotherhood with each other.

“My family is my life, and everything else comes second as far as what’s important to me” – Michael Imperioli

The most precious and exquisite gift given by God is our family. Love them, respect them and treasure them as they’re the rationale for our smile and happiness. Happy International Day of Families.

“When trouble comes, it’s your family that supports you” – Guy Lafleur

“To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there” – Barbara Bush

You’ll fill me with peace and happiness each and every day of my life. I’ll forever be grateful. Happy International Day of Families.

I respect you’ll, I cherish you’ll. I love you’ll. Thank you for letting me be a part of the best family in the world.

