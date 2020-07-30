  1. Home
International Day of Friendship 2020: Date, history, significance and other details of the day

Friends are the family we choose. As it's the International Day of Friendship 2020, let us take you through why this day is celebrated on July 30.
Can you imagine a life without your friends? Ofcourse not! Friends are the sunshine of our life. Life would become extremely boring and dull without them. The essence of celebrating friendship makes the bond even more special. As it's the International Day of Friendship 2020, let us take you through why this day is celebrated on July 30.

Many countries celebrate this day on different days and months. However, World Friendship Crusade came up with the proposal to celebrate this day as World Friendship Day on July 30, 1958. On April 27, 2011, United Nations General Assembly declared International Friendship Day to be celebrated on July 30. But regardless of the official declaration by the UN, countries still celebrate the day on different dates. India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August, Nepal celebrates it on the UN designated date, and Oberlin, Ohio celebrates it on April 9 each year.

History of International Day of Friendship:

Although this day actually dates back to 1919, but it is largely believed that this day was originated in 1935 in the US. In 1930, the founder of Hallmark cards, Joyce Hall established the day and August 2 had been the intended day. The day was endorsed by the Greeting Card National Association, but people claimed it to be a commercial gimmick to promote greetings cards. The idea of establishing a World Friendship Day had first been proposed on July 20, 1958 by Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho.

Significance of International Day of Friendship:

This day celebrates the solid bond of friendship irrespective of their caste, gender or colour. The International Day of Friendship generates desire for a better, united world for the bigger good. On this day, we can express how important are our friends by doing something positive for them.

