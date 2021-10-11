International Day of Girl Child 2021: history, theme and significance

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11 every year. This day draws attention to gender equality and encourages people to bridge the gender divide. This divide between girls and boys is in every possible field, be it in education or in jobs. This day is observed to raise awareness about issues faced by girls worldwide.

This day promotes women empowerment. Read on to know the history and significance of this day and the theme for this year.

History

It was in 1995 at the World Conference on women in Beijing when it was realised that there should be an event focused on the issues and challenges faced by girls. This initially began as an international plan of action to address the problems of young women. It was on December 19, 2011 when the UN General assembly decided to observe the International Day of Girl Child on October 11 annually.

Significance

This day holds a lot of significance as women are constantly marginalised in most societies. They do face a fair share of challenges and struggles in their everyday lives due to their gender. There is a wide gap in terms of opportunities and exposure between girls and boys. The International Day of Girl Child encourages women to raise their voice for equal opportunities and against gender-based discrimination.

Theme

The theme for International Day of Girl Child 2021 is ‘Digital generation. Our generation’. The pandemic and the significant rise in online classes has led to the widening of the gap between boys and girls. This is because girls do not have access to digital devices. This theme aims to focus on the inequality and exclusion gap across generations to address the digital divide.

