International Day of the Girl Child: Theme, history, significance and how to celebrate this day

International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated on October 11 to increase awareness about girl’s rights and empowerment. So, here’s what you should know about this day.

International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated every year on October 11. This was designated by the United Nations and was first observed in 2012. A specific theme is decided for every year that will focus on a different aspect of girl empowerment. This day is also the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for action to work for girl empowerment and their rights.

This day is observed to focus on the issues that girls have to face all around the world and increase awareness against them. It also informs us about the positive side of solving those issues. So, here’s everything you need to know about this- theme, history and significance. Read below to know more.

International Day of the Girl Child 2020: Theme, history and significance of this day.

International Day of the girl child theme

Every year a specific theme is designated to celebrate this day. This year, the theme is “My voice, our equal future”. The theme of his year is how girls are leading our way globally for progress.

International Day of the girl child History and significance

International Day of the girl child initiative began as a project of Plan International, which is a non-governmental organisation that operates globally. In 2011, 19 December, the United Nations voted to pass the day October 11, 2012, as the inaugural of International Day of the Girl Child.

How to celebrate the International Day of the girl child?

1.Use your social media profile to create a post on this day about your thinking and initiatives with # InternationalDayOfTheGirlChild .

2.Share a note to all the girls in your school or college or work to let them know about their worth.

3.Create a virtual group discussion event in social media and invite your friends to talk about initiatives against aborting a girl child, of educating girls from all classes and of making them aware of their equal rights.

