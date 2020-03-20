International Day of Happiness 2020: DAILY habits that make you a happier person

Being happy has become really important today. And today being the International day of happiness, here are some things that you must do daily to become a happier version of yourself.

International Day of Happiness 2020: Happiness is a personal sentiment that all of us feel at times. Yes, there are things and people around us that make us happy, but the only thing that can make us the best and happier version of ourselves is us. The things we choose to do, the thoughts we have plays an important role in our lives. It defines us and makes us believe in ourselves. No two days are similar but trying to have a positive approach towards life, can simplify things for us.

Today is the day of celebrating happiness. On account of the International day of happiness, here are some things that you can do daily to become a happier version of yourselves. These things will help you seek happiness and will make you love yourself because that's important.

1. Eat healthily

via GIPHY

You are what you eat. Pizzas and burgers are amazing, but it does no good to you in the long run. It's junk, and as per research, food that we pick has an impact on our emotional and mental well-being. So try and avoid the junk, eat nutritious food and say howdy to a happier you.

2. Embrace your imperfections

via GIPHY

All of us don't like something or the other about our body or personality, and we cannot change that overnight. But instead, we can start embracing who we are a little more. We can at least start by not completely hating the person we see in the mirror.

3. Forgiving is blissful

via GIPHY

Mistakes make you a better person, and it's okay to not give your 100 percent at times. Strive for perfection, but cut yourself some slack if things didn’t go as you planned. Learn from the mistakes and move on.

4. Learn

via GIPHY

Learning never goes waste, make it a point to learn something new daily. Read a book on something that interests you or matters to you. Watch new shows to widen your perspective, learn a new language or develop a new hobby- there's a lot you can do with your life.

5. Put that phone down

via GIPHY

Disconnect so that you can connect with those around you. Ask your parents about their day, sit with your grandparents, plan meals together and see how happy it makes them and, in turn, you.

6. Compliment someone and mean it

via GIPHY

It will make their day and yours too. The vibes you put out into the world will find a way to come back to you! So if you like your colleague's dress or makeup- be a good person and compliment them.

ALSO READ | International Day of Happiness 2020: This year’s theme will help you stay happy amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Read More