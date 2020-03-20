International Day of Happiness 2020: This year’s theme will help you stay happy amid the Coronavirus pandemic

International Day of Happiness 2020: Each year the International Day of Happiness is celebrated with a blast. However, this year, the Coronavirus quarantine has made the world realise how important it is to stay happy amid the panic.

International Day of Happiness 2020: The Novel Coronavirus has created a sense of panic across the world. With hundreds of people dying every few hours to thousands getting affected, the cases of this deadly virus are increasing by the day. Now, nothing could have been better than the International Day of Happiness coming at stressful times like this. Each year the World Happiness Day is celebrated on 20th March with themes that promote happiness all over the world.

Talking about the theme, this year, the theme is ‘happiness for all’ and this could not have been more apt. While the world is trying its best to self-quarantine, it is important to understand why people are doing so. Self-quarantine not only helps you to stay safe from the fatal virus but it also helps to stop the spread of the virus which in turn helps others while also stopping the spread. Now, if this isn’t happiness for all, we don’t know what is!

It is all about being happier together. While staying at home could be stressful, the only thought that will drive you till the end is that - you are helping others by locking yourselves at home. This is the only motivation required to get through stressful times like these.

In a viral video on twitter, social distancing is perfectly shown with the help of a matchstick. The video clearly explains how even one person can help in protecting the thousands from the spread.

Check out tweet below:

Lastly, the thing to take away from this is - to spread happiness by distancing yourself during these stressful times.

