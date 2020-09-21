International Day of Peace 2020: 8 Ways to celebrate this day to increase awareness for world peace

International Day of Peace is observed on September 21 annually to increase awareness amongst people for world peace. So, here are some ways to celebrate this day at your home.

International Day of Peace or World Peace Day is observed on September 21 every year. It’s a United Nations-sanctioned day that is dedicated to world peace without any war and violence. This day was first observed in the year 1981. We should celebrate this day to promote world peace and raise awareness against violence amongst people.

International Day of Peace 2020 will be a bit different due to the global pandemic. But still, you can dedicate some time for this day from your own comfort zone. So, here’s how can you celebrate World Peace Day at home.

World Peace Day 2020: How to celebrate this day?

1.Light a candle on this day and spend some time in silence.

2.Think about the conflicts in your personal life and try to resolve them. If you can’t resolve them, at least accept your faults if you know you were wrong.

3.Reach out to a person who is often judged or harassed. Talk to them and encourage them to share their feelings. That person will feel good to hear from you.

4.Spend some time to thank those who have served to keep peace in the world.

5.You can also organise a peace day activity online with your friends or family to encourage others for this.

6.Celebrate the peace day doing whatever you like the most. It can be writing a poem on peace or a short story or picture anything. Just do it on this day. You can also write a blog on peace day.

7.Watch or listen or read something on this day that is non-violent. You can also read aloud that story to your kids as well.

8.Organise a group or community to talk about world peace together so that everyone will be aware of it.

