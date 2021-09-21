International Day of Peace 2021: Wishes, messages and quotes

International Day of Peace is observed on September 21, every year. This day celebrates the ideals of peace. It promotes global solidarity and focuses on the ways to avoid and resolve conflicts. It is celebrated by observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire. This year’s theme is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”.

In February 2021, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution to support “sustained humanitarian pause” to local conflicts. This global ceasefire was declared for people to get access to vaccination and treatments, who are caught in conflicts.

Send these quotes, messages and wishes to your near and dear ones, to celebrate this day.

“If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner.” - Nelson Mandela

“If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another.” - Winston Churchill

“There is a higher court than courts of justice, and that is the court of conscience. It supersedes all other courts.” - Mahatma Gandhi

"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding" - Albert Einstein

"We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves" - Dalai Lama

"Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures"- John F Kennedy

"Peace begins with a smile" - Mother Teresa

Peace starts within and radiates out into society. Happy International Day of Peace 2021.

Peace is a journey. Take it one step at a time. Happy International Day of Peace 2021.

If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies. Happy World Peace Day!

The real and lasting victories are those of peace and not of war. Happy World Peace Day!

Imagine all the people living life in peace. You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us, and the world will be as one. Happy World Peace 2021 Day!

Peace is not cowardice. It is the strength to be who we are from within. Happy International Day of Peace.

Know yourself and you can be at peace with yourself and with others. Happy International Day of Peace.

Live in harmony with yourself and those around you. Peace will fill your mind. Happy International Day of Peace.

Look for peace and acceptance within. It will soon reach from your heart to the world. Happy International Day of Peace.

Walk with peace and conquer the world with love. Happy International Day of Peace.

Also Read: Music Therapy: Listen to these songs to motivate yourself to be the best