International Day of Sign Language 2021: Some commonly used phrases in American Sign Language

The International Day of Sign Languages is observed on September 23 each year. This day was first celebrated in 2018 as part of the International Week of the Deaf. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of sign languages and promote their usage. It was on this day when the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) was established in 1951.

The theme of this day for this year is “We Sign For Human Rights.” On this day, have a look at some commonly used words of American sign language.

“Nice to meet you”

To say ‘nice’ in sign language, all you have to do is place your passive hand in front of you while facing your palm upwards. Move the palm of your active hand across the passive one. To say ‘meet’, simply put your both hands up with the palms facing each other and keep the active hand close to your chest.

“Good morning”

If you want to wish someone ‘good morning’ in sign language, then simply raise the active hand towards your mouth and move your arm upwards to form an L shape.

“Thank you”

For thanking someone in sign language, bring the palm of your active hand towards your mouth and move it back halfway down.

“Sorry”

To apologise to someone, make a fist with your active hand and place it on your passive shoulder. Rotate it a few times.

“No”

To express your disapproval for something, snap the first three fingers of your active hand.

“Yes”

To say ‘yes’, simply make a fist with your active hand and move it up and down while nodding your head.

