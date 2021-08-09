International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2021: Know the history, theme and significance of this day

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is observed on 9 August every year. This day is observed to create and promote awareness as well as protect the rights of the world's indigenous population. It appreciates the contributions made by the indigenous people to various world issues.

Indigenous people are those people who inherit and practice unique cultures and methods and have social, cultural, economic and political features that are different from the dominant societies in which they live.

The theme of this day for this year is “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract.” From the history to the significance, read on to know more about this day.

History

On 23 December 1994, the UN General Assembly decided to observe 9 August as the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. This day recognises the first UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations meeting in Geneva in 1982. The UN General Assembly had proclaimed 1993 the International Year of the World’s Indigenous People, and the same year, the Assembly proclaimed the International Decade of the World’s Indigenous People, starting on 10 December 1994. The Second International Decade of the World’s Indigenous People was from 2005 to 2015.

Theme

The theme of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2021 is “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract”.

The ‘social contract’ refers to an unwritten agreement that societies make to cooperate for social and economic benefits. In many countries, the indigenous people were marginalised from political and economic activities and were never included in such social contracts.

Significance

This day is of great significance and importance. It is observed to raise awareness and protect the rights of indigenous people. It also recognises the achievements and contributions that indigenous people make to improve world issues such as environmental protection.

