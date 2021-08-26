International Dog Day 2021: 4 Reasons why dogs are man’s best friend

International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26, every year. It is dedicated to dogs who are indeed man’s best friend. It also promotes adopting dogs instead of buying them along with raising awareness about the importance of providing rescue dogs with a loving environment. Dogs are great companions and give us unconditional love and affection.

They are little bundles of joys that make us forget all our troubles by wagging their tail and showing us their love by licking us! Have a look at some more reasons why dogs are one of the best companions anyone can have!

No matter what happens, your dog will always have your back! Unlike humans, they will not betray you or play with your feelings and will only shower you with lots of love!

One of the greatest feelings ever is when you come home after a long day and you see your dog greeting you by jumping around the room with excitement and wagging its tail!

Another reason why dogs are man’s best friend is that they are quick to understand your emotions. If you are feeling sad or low, a dog will promptly come and lick you or sit on your lap to comfort you and show their love for you.

Having a dog as a pet not only provides your home with a certain warmth but also makes your life a lot happier. They make your house a ‘home’ by roaming around the room with dirty paws and biting whatever comes their way!

