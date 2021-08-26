International Dog Day 2021: 5 Interesting facts you need to know about these furballs

Celebrated every year on August 26, International Dog Day is bound to be everyone’s favourite day of the year as it is dedicated to dogs and honours the important role that these four legged friends play in our lives. Dogs are indeed man’s best friend and what better way to celebrate dogs than dedicating an entire day for them.

Dogs are great companions, they are loyal, affectionate and they shower us with unconditional love. This day is also used to raise awareness on adopting dogs instead of buying them so as to provide shelter and food to the stray dogs who are living out on the streets with no home.

On this day, here are some interesting facts about your dog that you probably didn’t know of:

Dogs have a great sense of smell. They can smell danger, connect with humans and other breeds of dogs from afar. Dogs use their tongues to keep their nose moist by running it over and the moisture helps in smelling and detecting things, objects or humans that they are familiar with.

Dogs have three eyelids on each eye. The third eyelid provides protection and is known as the nictitating membrane.

Dogs have over 18 muscles per ear whereas, humans have only six.

Dogs are natural swimmers and they can swim naturally if thrown in any water body.

Dogs have the ability to breathe in and breathe out at the same time.

