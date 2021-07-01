International Joke Day 2021: Quotes and Jokes to share with your loved ones on this day

It is often said that laughter is the best medicine to cure all your problems. July 1 is also observed as International Joke Day to spread humour and laughter all around. Here are some quotes and funny messages to share with your loved ones to make them smile.

Humour is an integral part of our lives, it makes everything seem less critical and serious. It helps us fight anxiety and depression. A funny joke or a message can make your mood go from sad to happy real quick. This is why July 1 is also observed as International Joke Day, a day to remind us of all the good and happy times and the importance of laughter in our lives. This day encourages people to keep all their problems aside for one day and share jokes, spread laughter and happiness.

This day was first founded by author Wayne Reinagel in 1994. He chose this date because it halfway through the year. Here are some funny jokes and quotes you can share with your loved ones today.

I don’t mind making jokes, but I don’t want to look like one. ― Marilyn Monroe

Everyone has a sense of humour. If you don’t laugh at jokes, you probably laugh at opinions. ― Criss Jami

People confuse the subject of the joke with the target of the joke, and they’re very rarely the same. ― Ricky Gervais

As we all know that laughter is the best medicine. So, I hope you stay happy and have a life full of laughter. Happy International Joke Day!

Jokes are an integral part of our life and laughter is very important. So, I hope you have a good-hearty laugh today, and always. Wish you a very Happy International Joke Day!

Kissing the frog to get the prince is a waste of a perfectly good frog. - Jim Benton

What does one coffee say to another..? It says, “How have you been?”

When a wife asks her husband that if I die, what will you do…The husband sweetly replies that I will go mad... The wife asks him that will you not marry again?…. The husband replies that a mad man can do anything.

You need at least one witness to prove murder and at least two witnesses to register a marriage. Now you know what is more dangerous. Happy International Joke Day!

Don’t give up on your dreams… Keep sleeping. Happy International Joke Day!

