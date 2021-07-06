International Kissing Day 2021: Send THESE beautiful wishes and quotes to your loved ones on this day

International Kissing Day is celebrated on July 6. So, here are some sweet messages and quotes to send you dear ones on this day.

International Kissing Day is celebrated annually on July 6 for all types of kisses. It’s the day to celebrate relations amongst people. This day was first practiced in the United Kingdom and was later adopted in the early 2000s. So, here are some popular quotes and wishes of this day to send others and celebrate the day.

International Kissing Day Wishes:

1-Kisses are the best way to convey all your love to your dear ones. Happy International Kissing Day.

2-On this International Kissing Day, I am promising you that I would be kissing and loving you all my life. Warm Wishes!

3-Kisses are the greatest way to make someone feel special. Happy Kissing Day 2021!

4-Kisses are a connection from soul to soul, heart to heart. And this day is the day to connect with all your loved ones. Happy Kissing Day!

5-Kissing is the expression of love. So, on this day, I’m going to throw kisses to all my loved ones. Warm wishes for International Kissing Day!

Popular Quotes for International Kissing Day:

A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous - Ingrid Bergman

Kiss me, and you will see how important I am. - Sylvia Plath

How far away the stars appear, and how far is our first kiss, and ah, how outdated my coronary heart. – William Butler Yeats

Make me immortal with a kiss. - Christopher Marlowe

You are always new, the last of your kisses was ever the sweetest - John Keats

It’s the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world. - Tahereh Mafi

Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away. - Sarah Kay

Soul meets soul on lovers’ lips. – Percy Bysshe Shelley

