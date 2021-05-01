International Labour Day 2021: History, theme, significance and importance of May Day

International May Day is celebrated globally every year on 1st May to honour the efforts of workers. So, here are the theme, importance and history of May Day to recognise the hard work of the workers around the world.

International Labour Day is celebrated annually on 1st May to honour the achievements and efforts of ok workers around the world and raise awareness against exploitation. Also known as May Day, this day is celebrated all around the world. So, here are the history and significance of this day.

History of May Day

In the year 1889, the Marxist International Socialist Congress demanded that no workers should be made to work for more than 8 hours a day. After this, May Day becomes an annual event and is celebrated throughout the world.

Earlier this demand, workers had to work for 15 hours a day, against which they raised their voices in 1886 to work for only 8 hours a day along with paid leaves.

In India, this day was first celebrated in 1923 in Chennai by Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. Then the communist leader Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar requested the government to announce this day as a national holiday to mark and honour the efforts of every worker. In India, May Day is also known as Kamgar Divas, Kamgar Din and Antrarashtriya Shramik Divas.

The theme of International Labour Day 2021

Every year, a new theme is set for International Labor Day, but for 2021 there has been no new theme. So, we have to continue with the 2020 theme which was “maintaining safety and security at the workplace”.

How May Day is celebrated?

On this day, processions, marches and speeches are given to honour the constant contributions of workers and those who fought for this demand. But due to the current situation caused by the COVID-19 virus, this year celebration has been suspended.

Importance of International May Day

Celebration of International Labour Day gives the opportunity to honour every worker’s efforts and hard work towards their job. And it also makes us realise that only one day is not International Labour Day. Workers should be respected every day for the efforts they are putting in daily to the organisation.

