International Literacy Day 2020: 5 Easy steps to take to help India fight illiteracy

International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8 to highlight the importance of education. So, to celebrate this day, people can take the given initiatives to reduce India’s illiteracy rate.

International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8. The day was declared by UNESCO on October 26, 1966, and it was first celebrated in 1967. The aim of this day is to highlight the importance of literacy on individuals, communities and societies.

Different initiatives are taken to increase the literacy rate in our country, especially for rural areas. People and mainly women from such areas lack their right to education. As a result, the country’s literacy rate is below average. So, on this literacy day, we should take a pledge to take these initiatives to increase India’s literacy rate.

International Literacy Day 2020: Initiatives to increase India’s literacy rate

1.The Right to Education Act, passed by Parliament in 2009, has made free and compulsory education for the children between 6 and 14 years of age. But we should also think about children who don’t fall in this age group. Children below 6 years of age without education can be targeted for child labour. So, initiatives should be taken to give them free education.

2.Governemnt schools and NGOs should have flexible timing for classes for the students because they need to work or help their families also before coming to school. This may make them unable to attend classes regularly. So, flexible timings should be there for their convenience.

3.One of the main purposes of education is to help an individual to earn a living. But normal school curriculum may not be satisfactory for underprivileged kids. So, different scopes of vocational training should be there for them like stitching, nursing training, etc.

4.Despite these efforts, still certain families may refuse to send their kids to schools. So, we need to raise awareness amongst them and motivate them to send their children to schools. Without proper knowledge, they won’t understand the importance of education.

5.Educated, hard working and dedicated teachers should be appointed to schools for their education.

