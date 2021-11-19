International Men’s Day 2021: Share these quotes, wishes and messages with your loved ones

Women definitely complain about the lack of representation in society and the lack of appreciation for their hard work. But men too, deserve a day exclusively for themselves. Their efforts too often go unnoticed and are unappreciated. Thus, comes into the picture the occasion of International Men’s Day! It is observed on November 19 every year.

This day is celebrated to appreciate the efforts put in by the men of the society and to celebrate their contribution. So send these messages and quotes to all the men in your life to wish them on this special day.

“Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value.” - Albert Einstein

“A good man would prefer to be defeated than to defeat injustice by evil means.” -Sallust

“But know this. Men are not from Mars. Women are not from Venus. Do not fall for categories. Everyone is everything. Every ingredient inside a star is inside you, and every personality that ever existed competes in the theatre of your mind for the main role.” - Matt Haig

The beauty of all men is that each one has a special quality, and it is nice when you discover their true heart. Happy Men’s Day.

There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength that he carries within him. It is a matter of facing the challenges of life without fear. Happy International Men’s Day!

Shout out to all men out there who despite all odds and obstacles, paved the way for themselves in the over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men’s Day!

We should be true men and endeavour to be better each day, for the benefit of our families and for us. Happy Men’s Day!

You sacrifice your happiness and life for the welfare of your family and loved ones. We wish you a Happy International Men’s Day.

A real man never gets affected by what others say about him as he is busy doing what is best for his family and loved ones. You are truly the best man we all know. Happy International Men’s Day.

Men are a beautiful creation of God, but they are not perfect, so it’s normal that they have several errors. Happy International Men’s Day!

