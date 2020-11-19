International Men’s Day: HERE are 5 ideas for men to celebrate their day

This International Men’s Day, do what you love and take a break. Here are some celebration ideas for the men to spend their day their way.

International Men’s Day is a day that celebrates men and their invaluable contribution to the society, their hard work and efforts. It is a day to pamper men as they too need some pampering and need to be comforted at times. It also brings forward various issues that men face in their daily lives, be it toxic masculinity, familial pressure etc.

It brings to light the important role that men play in our lives and how they keep on going without asking for recognition or for that matter, even a break. Here are some ideas to celebrate this day with your fellow males and take it easy for a day.

Take the day-off at work

Yes a day for men, calls for a day-off. Take the day-off and soak in the pleasure of not attending work calls and not making presentations.

Pamper yourself

Everybody loves a spa day, yes, even men can have a spa day. Spend the day at the spa or just sit at home, watch the match and eat your favourite food.

Express your feelings

Society has taught men to hide their emotions and have this tough, indifferent exterior. So, for a day, say what you feel and experience the joy of expressing your emotions.

An all-boys outing

Gather all your male friends and plan an outing just for them. Visit your favourite restaurant, watch a match or go for a bike ride.

Spend time with your family

At the end of the day, family is all that matters. Spend some quality time with your kids and your wife and feel the warmth.

