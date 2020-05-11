International Nurse Day 2020: What is 'shine a light' for nurses? When to do it?

This year Nurse Day is significant because of two reasons. First, it will celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale; second, we will recognise the contributions of the nurses to fight against Coronavirus. So, people have been urged to shine a light for the nurses in 2020. Read on to know more.

International Nurse Day 2020 will be celebrated globally on May 12. This day marks the contributions of nurses in the medical field. It has been celebrated since 1965 by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). This day has been chosen for World Nurse Day because 12 May 1974 is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who founded modern nursing. World Nurse Day 2020 will celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of Nightingale.

Hence, the public has been asked to “shine a light’ on this day for nurses and to recognise their contributions to contain the COVID-19 outbreak being on the frontline.

Ruth May, the Chief Nursing Officer of England has urged people to shine a light from their window on May 12 at 8:30 pm to show gratitude to the nurses.

This initiative has also been joined by Professor Greta Westwood, Chief Executive of Florence Nightingale Foundation and Andrea Sutcliffe, Chief Executive and Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

An image of Florence Nightingale with a message will be projected at her workplace in St. Thomas Hospital, London.

Nightingale’s most remarkable contribution was during the Crimean War. On 21 October 1854, she went to Ottoman Empire for the treatment of wounded soldiers. In 1857, Nightingale fund was established to train nurses and recognise her contribution during the war. This day reminds all of the huge contributions of her.

