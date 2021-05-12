International Nurses Day 2021: 5 Ways to celebrate the day amid the second wave of COVID 19

International Nurses Day is celebrated annually on May 12th all around the world. So, here are 5 ways to celebrate the day amid COVID 19 to show gratitude to one of the biggest warriors of the pandemic.

International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12th globally to celebrate the hard work and efforts of nurses. It is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. During this pandemic caused by the deadly coronavirus, there are nurses, apart from the doctors, who are burning the midnight oil to save lives and give people the right treatment. Their unprecedented hard work has been going on for more than one year now, and during the second wave of COVID 19, they are again fighting to curb the virus and save innocent people. So, on this International Nurse Day, let’s give a big shoutout to the nurses all over the world by taking these small steps. Here’s how can you celebrate this day to thank the nurses amid COVID 19 second wave.

1.First, write a small post on social media thanking nurses worldwide for their tireless efforts to fight the pandemic along with the hashtag #InternationalNursesDay. And ask your acquaintances also to do the same.

2.If you have any nurses in your acquaintances, then send them flowers through online delivery to show a little gesture of gratitude.

3.If you have a knack of writing, then you can pen down a small poem for them and post the video recording of its recitation on the social media with #InternationalNursesDay.

4.If you can’t do any of this, then simply pray for them for their long and safe life and be thankful.

5.Sing a motivating song together with all your friends, record it and post it in all your social media profiles again with #InternationalNursesDay. And ask everyone in the profile to share it for maximum reach.

On this International Nurses Day, we thank all the nurses around the world who are fighting endlessly to contain the deadly virus and save us. Send these beautiful messages to thank the brave frontline workers:

1.Happy International Nurses Day to all the nurses around the world. We will always be thankful for your dedication and courage towards your job.

2.Your efforts will always be praiseworthy. Thank you for being there always. Happy International Nurses Day to all nurses.

3.Happy International Nurses Day to all the nurses in the world who took the frontline rows in the battle against the pandemic to contain the attack of the COVID 19 virus.

4.Thank you to all the nurses for bringing hope amidst the worldwide crisis and nursing the patients with your love and care. Happy International Nurses Day.

