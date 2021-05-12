International Nurses Day 2021: Honouring our compassionate Nurses who work for endless hours to curb COVID 19

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan too expressed his gratitude to the nurses on Instagram.

Ever since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the medical profession has been working tirelessly to help as many patients as they can, and serve the humanity at large. In the last few months, we have read and heard inspiring stories of doctors, nurses, medical officers and many other health care workers who are giving their all to those who are battling the dreaded virus. While we should be expressing our gratitude to all the healthcare workers each day, today on ‘International Nurses Day’, we would particularly like to thank the nurses staff for being the backbone of the medical profession.

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan too expressed his gratitude to the nurses on Instagram. “The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We'll always be indebted to you all,” junior Bachchan captioned a video post. Check it out here. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla got in touch with a few nurses who expressed their pride in their profession, and even shared a message for all. Check it out below.

Name: Uma Kale

Profession: Nurse

Message: Being a nurse means to hold all your own tears and start drawing a smile on people's faces.

Name: Kamini Patole

Profession: Nurse

Message: This uniform is the best gift I ever got. Thanking God for giving me this profession.

Name: Rachana Nilesh Shinde

Profession: Nurse

Message: Nurses are the beating heart of our medical system, we are always on the front lines.

Name: Rupali Parab

Profession: Nurse

Message: Save one life you're a hero, save one hundred lives and you're a Nurse.

Name: Sarika Sanjay Patil

Profession: Nurse

Message: Nurses are a unique kind .They have this insatiable need, care for others, which is both their greatest strength and fatal flaw.

Name: Vandana Chitare

Profession: Nurse

Message: I am proud to be a nurse.

Name: Seema Nalawade

Profession: Nurse

Message: I am proud to be a nurse.

Thank you once again to the entire medical profession for their relentless efforts in these trying times.

