International Nurses Day 2021: Know the theme, history, significance of this day & appreciate all the nurses

Every year May 12 is observed as International Nurses Day. This day is observed to appreciate the work of the nurses and commemorate them. Know the history, theme and significance of this day.

May 12 is observed as International Nurses Day all around the world. This day holds great significance at a time when the nurses and the medical professionals are the frontline warriors who are tirelessly working day and night to combat the COVID-19 virus. This day is observed to commemorate nurses and to appreciate their hard work.

This day also marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who was an English nurse, a social reformer and a statistician who founded the key pillars of modern nursing. Read on to know the history, significance of this day and the theme for this year.

History

International Nurses Day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. She started working as a nurse in charge of the British and allied soldiers during the Crimean War. She spent most of her time caring for the wounded.

She was the founder of modern nursing and established the first school of nursing known as ‘The Nightingale School of Nursing’. She was the first woman who was awarded the Order of Merit in 1907.

Significance

This day holds great significance now more than ever as the pandemic has brought to the forefront the medical professionals who are the frontline warriors, working day and night to treat patients and combat the virus.

International Nurses Day is the day to appreciate and honour the work of nurses around the world. Nurses have a diverse role and have many tasks at their hands. According to the WHO, ''nurses account for more than half of all the world's health workers".

Theme

The theme for this year’s International Nurses Day is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead- A Vision for future healthcare”.

