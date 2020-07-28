  1. Home
International Tiger Day 2020: What we can do to save the big cat?

International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 to raise awareness amongst people about tiger conservation. The tiger species is under a great threat. So, we can take certain initiates to save them. Read below.
31021 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 09:28 am
International Tiger Day 2020: What we can do to save the big cat?International Tiger Day 2020: What we can do to save the big cat?
Global Tiger Day or International Tiger Day is an annual event that takes place on July 29. This day was created in the year 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. This day has been recognised to increase awareness for tiger conservation and protection of their natural habitats.

India counts the number of tigers every four years and it has increased from 2226 in 2014 to 2967 in 2018, according to BBC. Currently, India is the habitat of 75 percent of total tigers in the world. As responsible citizens, we should also take part in increasing the awareness to protect the big cats. So, these are the things we can do to raise awareness.

International Tiger Day 2020: Initiatives to take for tiger protection

Spread the word

Tell others about tigers and their habitat conservations. Let them know that this specie is under threat and needs to be protected. You can also create your own forum for discussions on this.

Be a responsible tourist

When you are visiting a wilderness area, then follow the guidelines provided by the forest department.

Raise your voice

If you see anything harmful, then write to the authorities who are in charge of the tiger reserves.

Prevent illegal trades

Don’t buy tiger items made from them to prevent illegal trades of tigers. If you get to know anything about poaching, then contact your local law enforcement agencies. They will take a step against it.

Reduce usage of natural resources

Try to reduce the usage of products which are derived from forests like paper.

Conduct meetings

You can conduct meetings to have discussions on tiger conservation with others.

Credits :wwfindia, wcs, wikipedia, getty images

