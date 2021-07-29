International Tiger Day 2021: 3 Reasons why it is important to save Tigers

July 29 is marked by International Tiger Day, a day that is used to spread awareness around these wild cats whose population has gradually declined over the past few years. Leaving them on the brink of extinction, Tigers are one species of animals that we cannot afford to lose. Hence, it is important to acknowledge this day and spread awareness to highlight the importance of saving them and conserving their habitat.

There is a growing need to protect tigers all over the world as their population is threatened by factors such as illegal wildlife trade, human-wildlife conflict, habitat loss, and fragmentation. The theme for this year’s International Tiger Day is “Their survival is in our hands”.

On International Tiger Day 2021, let us look at some of the main reasons for saving Tigers.

Tigers promote a healthy ecosystem

If tigers go extinct, the entire ecosystem will collapse, it is as simple as that. When a species goes extinct, it leaves its scar behind destroying the ecosystem and disrupting the balance. Tigers, on the other hand, are on top of the food chain, this means that if tigers go extinct, we’re in for a massive catastrophe for the environment causing ecosystem devastation. Tigers need large forest areas to survive and forests are needed to fight climate change.

Tigers help produce rain

Wherever Tigers are spotted, it means you are existing in a healthy and rich biodiversity area with healthy forests where wildlife is thriving. Since Tigers are a guardian of the forests, a healthy forest generates more rain. A dead forest only contributes to more devastation disrupting the weather pattern and resulting in climate change.

Tigers help preserve indigenous cultures

Many tribal communities and indigenous families live in vast forest areas and rely on Tigers to protect their forest areas. Thus, protecting tiger landscapes also results in conserving endangered cultures, tribes and local communities whose livelihood depends on these forest areas.

