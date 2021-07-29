International Tiger Day 2021: 4 Interesting facts about tigers

International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year to raise awareness about the conservation of tigers. There is a growing need to protect tigers all over the world as their population is threatened by factors such as illegal wildlife trade, human-wildlife conflict, habitat loss, and fragmentation.

Tigers play a very important role in maintaining the diversity of the ecosystem and are at the top of the food chain. The theme for this year’s International Tiger Day is “Their survival is in our hands”.

On International Tiger Day 2021, read on to know some interesting and lesser-known facts about tigers.

Tigers have soft toe pads that enable them to walk stealthily and silently. According to WWF, a tiger will travel 9 to 19 kilometres during its nocturnal hunting routine.

Just like the fingerprints of humans, tigers too have a unique pattern of stripes. What is interesting is that they not only have stripes on their fur but also their skin.

Another interesting and fascinating fact about tigers is that they have very strong legs and thus, they can sprint more or less than 60 kilometres per hour.

Tigers are pretty strong and large creatures. The Royal Bengal Tigers are the largest among other wild cats. When it comes to male tigers, they can weigh up to 300 kilograms.

