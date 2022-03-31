International Transgender Day of Visibility: Watch INVISIBLE an evocative glimpse into struggles of Transwomen

The day of 31 March may be universally regarded as Transgender Day of Visibility where we’re meant to celebrate trans individuals, trans joy and trans pride. But alas, we live in times that still normalize transphobia and cast a dark shadow over trans existence as opposed to celebrating trans achievements. For the uninitiated, it was Rachel Crandall, a transgender activist from the USA who first founded the Transgender Day of Visibility back in 2009. The motive may have been to increase awareness about discrimination trans people still face. Yet, it has done little to alleviate the struggles they face in their everyday lives over the past decade.

Most of us have the privilege of living sheltered lives where we’re blissfully unaware of hurdles trans women face even today. Perhaps this is why visuals from ‘Invisible’ will stay etched in our minds, as the short film is as relevant as it is thought-provoking.

Invisible casts the light on harassment and discrimination faced by trans women

Films like Invisible give us the opportunity to rectify the misfortune that so many of us fail to grasp that the female experience is not limited to biological constructs like mensuration, childbirth or chromosomes. After all, what truly matters is the feeling of being a woman. Therefore, there should be no debate about the fact that Trans women are women.

The evocative visuals in the film compel you to consider the resilience with which the trans community are forced to tackle everyday life; be it facing harassment at the workplace or unsolicited advances in public restrooms that refuse to be gender neutral. Invisible outlines the skirmishes Transwomen find themselves in while living in a society that refuses to look beyond the scope of cisgender man or woman binary.

A way forward

Every individual deserves respect. So, in the interest of making our society a kinder space for every trans person, we must celebrate the trans community and stand against discrimination in any form faced by them. While International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) may occur solely on March 31st, transgender people and their contributions to society must be valued and cherished throughout the year.

