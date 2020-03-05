International Women’s Day 2020: Here are wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to wish the special women

International Women’s Day 2020 is celebrated on March 8 to cherish womanhood. So, send some thoughtful messages to make the women feel special on this day.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. On February 28, 1909, Socialist Party of America organised a Women's Day in New York City. After this, the German revolutionary Clara Zetkin proposed to the 1910 International Socialist Women's Conference that 8th March should be marked as International Women's Day or International Working Women's Day. This day is to celebrate womanhood.

So, this Women's Day, make women feel special and show gratitude towards their contributions. Pamper your grandmother, mother, wife, sister and daughter. Send her a thoughtful message to wish on this special day and appreciate their contributions in your life. Cheer them up and motivate them to achieve more in life.

Check out the wishes, quotes and WhatsApp Messages to wish on the International Women's Day 2020.

1- A woman brings us on the earth, nurtures us and makes us what we are today. So, on this Women’s Day, we promise to help the woman to nurture herself as well. Happy Women’s Day.

2- An angel becomes a woman after sacrificing her wings. Thank you for everything. Happy Women’s Day!

3- From giving birth to taking care of the entire family, you do everything to protect us. We salute you. Happy Women’s Day!

4- Cheers to all the women who are constantly taking efforts to make our lives better. Happy Women’s Day.

5- You have always been the spine to protect us from every danger in life. Thank you for supporting and inspiring us so much. Happy Women’s Day.

6- You keep us safe and happy, excel at your job making them all look easy. You inspire us every time. Happy Women’s Day.

