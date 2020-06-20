  1. Home
International Yoga Day 2020: Messages, Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to celebrate the day

International Yoga Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 21. Here are wishes and quotes to mark the day.
11439 reads Mumbai Updated: June 20, 2020 09:44 pm
International Yoga Day 2020 will be marked on June 21. It is celebrated every year on this day to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga. June 21 was declared International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014, months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea. Every year there a theme is followed, this year the theme is Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family. 

Every year several events are prepared to mark the day, but due to the pandemic, the day will be celebrated at home. Speaking of yoga, it is a spiritual practice that can reshape and unravel your habitual patterns. It helps a person build good habits and discipline in their lives. From alleviating the chances of developing a chronic disease to keeping you active, yoga is beneficial in more ways than one. 

Here are some International Yoga Day 2020 wishes, messages and quotes to celebrate the spiritual practice. 

1. "Twist, turn, be flexible and be one with yourself this Yoga Day. To a mindful year ahead. Happy Yoga Day!"

2. "This evolution includes all aspects of one's being, from bodily health to self-realization. Happy Yoga Day."

3. "Yoga is invigoration in relaxation, freedom in routine, confidence through self-control, the energy within and energy without. Happy International Yoga Day!" 

4. "You are blessed if you perform yoga because there is no better way to life than to live with yoga."

5. "You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state."

6. "Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what can’t be cured. Happy Yoga Day!"

7. "Yoga is the best way to put an end to your physical problems and live life to the fullest. Happy Yoga Day!"

