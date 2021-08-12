International Youth Day 2021: History, theme and significance of this day

International Youth Day is observed on August 12 every year. This day is important to raise awareness around the problems that today’s youth is facing and to acknowledge the power of the youth.

On this day, the youth and the governments around the world organize various events and activities. People commemorate the day and celebrate the unity of the youth with much fervour and enthusiasm. There are several campaigns held across the globe to bring attention to the socio-economic and socio-political issues that the youth in every nation face.

The UN in 1999 commemorated International Youth Day every year to be held on August 12. This was based on the recommendation of the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon to the UN General Assembly.

Each year, the UN decides a theme that is crucial to all global communities and applies to every citizen across the world. This year’s theme is ‘Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health.’

This theme highlights the urgent need for inclusive support mechanisms that ensure youth continue to expand efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems.

Also Read: World Elephant Day: 7 Interesting facts you need to know about these giants